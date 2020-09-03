Officials see increase in fatal accidents this year in Wythe County

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Officials in Wythe County have noticed a recent increase in fatal crashes this year. So far they report there have been five, when in 2019 there were only three.

First responders say they cover over 100 miles of interstate in the county, which means they see a lot of speeding, distracted and impaired driving.

“Any time you drive at a higher speed, you’re going to have a higher potential for a major accident,” said Wytheville Fire and EMS Chief Marc Brade.

The agency responds to many calls especially between exits 72 and 73 on I-81 where it meets I-77. Throw some rain on the road and it’s worse.

“In that area we’re almost guaranteed some type of accident,” Brade said.

Officials say the roads were not built for the increase in tractor trailers they see now. Brade said it seems like there are four for each car.

“When you have a large amount of tractor trailers moving about, people weaving in and out, unfortunately mistakes are made,” Brade said.

Officials say the biggest things we can do to prevent fatal crashes are to wear seat belts and to have situational awareness of everything around us.

“[Wearing a seat belt] has been proven to save lives,” said Chief Deputy Charles Foster at the sheriff’s office. “People need to take just a moment before they start that vehicle and get in a routine of putting the seat belt on before they ever put the car in drive.”

Foster said the last thing they want is to have to call your loved ones.

“Don’t let us be the one that has to tell your family that you’re deceased because you didn’t do something as simple as slow down, not put your seatbelt on or you weren’t watching what you were doing,” Foster said.

If you see flashing lights, officials ask that you move out of the way to keep everyone safe, including their crews.

“When we do get there, if there’s a chance that the person could be saved and survive we’re going to do everything we can,” Brade said.

Additional data from the DMV Virginia Highway Safety Office shows in the last five years, 2017 had the most fatal crashes at 10 including five without seat belts, three speeding and two alcohol-related fatalities.

