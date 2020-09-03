Rockbridge County High School teachers welcome students with a lip synch video

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County high schoolers will be getting an upbeat welcome to their remote studies.

Everyone from the Wildcat mascot to teachers and staff got together to do a lip synch video to bring a positive start to the school year, which will be all remote for the high school for the first nine weeks.

Organizers said everyone got on board for the project enthusiastically, performing the seven-minute video in a clean, single take.

“We just wanted a positive message to get out there and we just wanted as many teachers involved as possible to get on board, and they were phenomenal,” said Kim Henk, the math teacher who organized the project. “The teachers just agreed to it. I shot the idea out on a Friday, gave them their parts on Monday and we shot it on Tuesday.”

Students will get the video shortly. School starts in Rockbridge County September 8th.

