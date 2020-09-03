Rockbridge Habitat house moves to its new home

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new home was on the move in Rockbridge County

A crane and trucks were at Rockbridge County High School to move a Habitat for Humanity home to its final location in a nearby housing development.

It’s the nineteenth house built at the the school by building arts students and other volunteers, including the future homeowner herself.

“That’s pretty great,” said Gina Jones as she watched her future home lifted onto a truck. “I took the day off for this, so I was like, I’ve got to be here for this. I’ve never seen one moved, so I was like, sure, I want to be there. And they let me know, and I was like, alright, I’m there.”

Every Habitat homeowner is expected to put in sweat equity, but Jones has been putting in extra hours including today.

