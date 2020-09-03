Advertisement

Some students to return to Lynchburg City Schools Tuesday

About 60 to 70 special education students will return to the classroom beginning Tuesday.
About 60 to 70 special education students will return to the classroom beginning Tuesday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After initially planning to go the first nine weeks completely virtual, Lynchburg City Schools has made a slight change.

Some students will be coming back beginning Tuesday.

“These are students that are some of our more significant support needs. We realize that remote learning can be challenging for these students and wanted to try to get them back in person,” said Janenne Daniels-Bosher, director of special education.

School administration says 60 to 70 special education students will be split into two groups upon their return.

One group will be in school Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the other Thursdays and Fridays.

“Our population happens to be a small enough number to be able to work with and be able to do this - see how things go, what challenges may occur, and try to work some of those challenges our before you bring in more larger populations,” said Daniels-Bosher.

One of those challenges on the remote level has been internet access.

The system says it’s an issue they’re still working through.

“We recognize that while we have provided internet access at our buildings in the parking lots, there are some who are concerned about getting there,” said Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations.

And speaking of getting there, transportation to the schools for those returning next week is still being worked out. The system wants to make sure they can get the kids back, but want to prioritize a safe return above all.

While in school, health guidelines will be in place to ensure a healthy environment.

It’s still not been determined if other students will return to the classroom early.

