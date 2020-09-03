Student, staff member with Giles County Schools test positive for COVID-19

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One student and a staff member with Giles County Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Terry Arbogast told WDBJ7 the school system was notified of the positive tests Wednesday.

A phone call and a letter went out to parents and staff Wednesday afternoon.

The letter said the positive individual(s) was not on school premises September 2.

GCPS said there were no reportable exposures to students or staff while in school, but that parents should continue to monitor their family’s health.

Schools continue to go by CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting.

