Three arrested in Lynchburg during execution of search warrant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were arrested in Lynchburg Wednesday night when the police department executed a search warrant.

The Lynchburg Police Department said the warrant was executed in the 1300 block of Bedford Avenue following an extensive investigation.

Ricardo Carter, 37, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

49-year-old Delores Davis was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and maintaining a nuisance residence.

Finally, 62-year-old Benjamin Marshall was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All three people are of Lynchburg. The investigation is ongoing.

