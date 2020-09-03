Advertisement

Three arrested in Lynchburg during execution of search warrant

(KBTX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were arrested in Lynchburg Wednesday night when the police department executed a search warrant.

The Lynchburg Police Department said the warrant was executed in the 1300 block of Bedford Avenue following an extensive investigation.

Ricardo Carter, 37, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

49-year-old Delores Davis was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and maintaining a nuisance residence.

Finally, 62-year-old Benjamin Marshall was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All three people are of Lynchburg. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With three letters, Virginia lawmakers hope to reduce police use of force

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
CIT training advocates say it better prepares officers to deal with people in crisis, whether suicidal, mentally ill, or other situations.

News

Wythe County honors vets with World War II Veteran’s Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On this 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Wythe County is now honoring it with a special day.

News

Officials see increase in fatal accidents this year in Wythe County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Officials in Wythe County have noticed a recent increase in fatal crashes this year. So far they report there have been five, when in 2019 there were only three.

Politics

Governor highlights health equity during visit to Roanoke

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The COVID-19 pandemic is focusing fresh attention on disparities in health care, education, housing, nutrition and other areas. Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam highlighted those challenges during a visit to Roanoke.

Latest News

News

Historic rail car finds new home in Roanoke

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A rail car that holds an interesting place in the region’s railroad history has a new home. The Roanoke Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society took possession of former N&W passenger car Wednesday.

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ Lessons from the Flood of "85

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Governor Northam in Roanoke

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

JMU Students Asked to Move Off Campus

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Laptops Needed for Students

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Campbell County Veterans Center Approved

Updated: 10 hours ago