COVID-19 dashboard at Virginia Tech will be updated daily soon instead of weekly

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is getting ready to provide daily campus COVID-19 numbers on its online dashboard, possibly as soon as next week. As it stands, numbers are updated weekly.

In a town hall meeting Thursday, President Tim Sands said new kinds of testing are in the works, including home test kits, though there is no timetable for that.

There have been 157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in campus in the last week; Sands said that was expected, given the recent return of students to campus, and that a peak in cases will likely come soon. About 1% of students have tested positive.

He said the university’s plan for keeping students and faculty safe is holding up “very, very well,” and that no changes, such as moving to an all-virtual approach, are not being contemplated for now.

