Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

These toys are top-rated by kids
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Let’s call it Christmas in September.

Walmart is out with its annual list of the hottest toys for the holidays.

From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart.

Here are the toys that made the annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List 2020 List:

From the big and small screen

High-tech

Interactive play

Element of surprise

Outdoor

No screens

