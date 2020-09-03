Advertisement

Wythe County honors vets with World War II Veteran’s Day

On this 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Wythe County is now honoring it with a special day.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

As part of the new World War II Veteran’s Day, people are encouraged to reach out to members of the Greatest Generation to do something to make them feel special. Whether that’s making a phone call or striking up a conversation with a veteran, the goal is to honor them.

There is a memorial at Withers Park recognizing the local lives lost in many wars, including the 100 during World War II.

As we continue to lose vets each year, the county doesn’t want them to be forgotten.

“Especially in a politically charged climate I think a monument such as this reminds us that these are individuals from all different political spectrums and they gave their lives so that we could be free,” said Public Information Officer Jeremy Farley.

With so many other events being canceled this year, the county is hopeful this day makes veterans feel even more special for their sacrifices.

If you missed your chance to reach out on Wednesday, you’re encouraged to do something later this week.

The county board of supervisors passed a resolution honoring this anniversary at its meeting last Tuesday.

