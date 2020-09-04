Advertisement

ACC Releases Preseason Poll and All Conference Honors

Clemson's QB Trevor Lawrence was the pick as the ACC's Preseason Player of they Year
Clemson's QB Trevor Lawrence was the pick as the ACC's Preseason Player of they Year(Source: AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
By Travis Wells
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Greensboro, NC (WDBJ) -The ACC released its preseason poll on Friday. And to no one’s surprise, the Clemson Tigers are the overwhelming favorite to capture a sixth consecutive conference crown. Keep in mind there are no divisions this year. It’s everybody for themselves. Notre Dame and North Carolina were right behind Clemson. Virginia Tech checks in fifth in the poll while Virginia was tabbed ninth. Syracuse and Georgia Tech were picked at the bottom of the league.

In addition to the preseason poll, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the conference’s preseason Player of the Year, edging out teammate Travis Etienne for the top honor.

Hokies linebacker Rayshard Ashby was on the list. Ashby is the only player from Tech or UVA to make the preseason team. He led the ACC in tackles last season with 120.

Joining him is Wake Forest defensive end Carlos “Boogie” Basham from Northside High School here in Roanoke. Basham had 11 sacks last season.

