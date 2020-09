ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jennie Leigh Parks.

Parks was last seen on Tuesday in Galax at the Wolfe Glade Grocery at 7:30 p.m.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 276-728-4146.

