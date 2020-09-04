Berglund Center to hold semi-annual flea market outdoors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center will host its semi-annual flea market in October, but this time it will be held outdoors.

The event will have more than 200 vendors selling different types of items, ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors.

The flea market will be held in the Berglund Center’s parking lot Saturday, October 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. A rain date is set for October 24.

If you are interested in a vendor spot, visit the center’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.