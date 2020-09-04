Advertisement

Birds, bugs and other small things detected on radar Friday migrating south

The doppler radar can detect everything from birds to butterflies as they make their way south for the winter.
The doppler radar can detect everything from birds to butterflies as they make their way south for the winter.(WDBJ)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around this same time last September that dragonflies were spotted swarming around our area as they were stopping for a rest on their journey south.

Just recently, WDBJ7′s Melissa Gaona also did a story about monarch butterflies making their annual trip to the mountains of Mexico.

And we must not forget, an approaching cold front often gives migratory birds the perfect expressway south to a warmer climate.

Friday afternoon, a unique signature on the radar was likely detecting either bugs or birds, since skies were clear and rain was nowhere to be found.

Remember this? In September 2019, swarms of dragonflies were detected over southwest and central Virginia as they paused during their trip south.
Remember this? In September 2019, swarms of dragonflies were detected over southwest and central Virginia as they paused during their trip south.(WDBJ)

It’s fairly common to begin seeing the start of migration even when temperatures here at home are still very warm. It often takes months for the insects and birds to reach their final destination in a warmer climate. They also take advantage of “lift,” or wind, from a cold front to help push them along, keeping them from using so much energy.

Chances are, if skies are clear, we will see more of this on radar in the coming weeks.

