Birds, bugs and other small things detected on radar Friday migrating south

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around this same time last September that dragonflies were spotted swarming around our area as they were stopping for a rest on their journey south.

Just recently, WDBJ7′s Melissa Gaona also did a story about monarch butterflies making their annual trip to the mountains of Mexico.

And we must not forget, an approaching cold front often gives migratory birds the perfect expressway south to a warmer climate.

Friday afternoon, a unique signature on the radar was likely detecting either bugs or birds, since skies were clear and rain was nowhere to be found.

Busy bugs, bees or birds likely headed south. The radar is detecting some of them this afternoon. They love using clear days near passing cold fronts to make the move. pic.twitter.com/401RksGcA0 — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) September 4, 2020

Remember this? In September 2019, swarms of dragonflies were detected over southwest and central Virginia as they paused during their trip south. (WDBJ)

It’s fairly common to begin seeing the start of migration even when temperatures here at home are still very warm. It often takes months for the insects and birds to reach their final destination in a warmer climate. They also take advantage of “lift,” or wind, from a cold front to help push them along, keeping them from using so much energy.

Chances are, if skies are clear, we will see more of this on radar in the coming weeks.

