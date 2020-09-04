Advertisement

Cause not determined for fire that destroyed Martinsville home

Martinsville Fire on Kenmar Drive/Photo courtesy BTW21
Martinsville Fire on Kenmar Drive/Photo courtesy BTW21
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwestern Virginia Gas Company and Martinsville Fire crews are investigating to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Thursday night.

Fire crews were called to reports of an explosion and fire at a home on Kenmar Drive in Martinsville. Crews found the house engulfed in flame; the two residents of the house had gotten out safely.

WVGC says there is no evidence of any hazardous natural gas leaks, but continues its search of the property.

