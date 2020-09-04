Concours D’Elegance begins at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - The third annual gathering of car enthusiasts with their auto, the Greenbrier Concours D’Elegance, began with a drive on West Virginia roads Friday.

“The participation has been good, and people are following the guidelines and having a lot of fun,”said Cam Huffman, Greenbrier Director of Public Relations. “And it’s great just to see this many people out together and staying very distant but having a good time.”

They started the day gathered at a parking lot, looking forward to taking their babies on the road.

“It’s wonderful,” said Roger Crawford, with his wife Patty and their Jaguar E-Type. “It’s like a breath of fresh air, but you still have to wear your mask.”

A welcome break from the cares of COVID.

“Getting out on the road again is what we want to do,” said John and Greg Porter,father and son, sitting in their 1920s Bentley.

At so they did, along with the group, taking everything ranging from 1960s Corvettes, to Ferraris, Aston Martins, BMWs, and Rolls Royces, among a lot of others, out.

After of course deciding who gets to drive.

“We flipped a coin and I won,” said Patty Crawford.

“But she’s an excellent driver,” said Roger. “She loves to wind through the gears.”

Three days of automotive excess,

“People who are CEOs and people who are just regular people just trying to get through the day, and all of them convene at this place and just share a love and a passion for the car hobby,” said Matthew Orendac, who is acting as a contest judge this weekend.

And a little showing off.

