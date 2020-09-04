Danville warns about circulating utility payment scam

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents are being warned about a payment scam involving utility service.

The scammers are using a local phone number that is spoofed as Danville Utilities. The caller falsely claims to be with the department and threatens to disconnect service within 30 minutes if the customer doesn’t immediately pay toward a bill. The customer is then asked to provide a card number for payment.

Danville Utilities wants to remind residents it does not make phone calls about disconnects. All disconnection notices are sent through mail.

While businesses are typically targeted by this type of scam, households seem to be the primary target of the current scam.

Never provide your social security number, card numbers or banking information to anyone unless you initiated contact and know with whom you are speaking.

If you receive this scam phone call, write down the phone number, hang up and contact the Division of Customer Accounts at 434-799-5125. You can also visit the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center, at 311 Memorial Drive.

