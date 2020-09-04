Dorothy Draper Home store opens at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - The shopping concourse at The Greenbrier has a new store from an old friend.

The Dorothy Draper Home store opened there in July.

Dorothy Draper did the original interior design for the resort in the 1940′s, bringing bright colors and floral patterns to its rooms.

The store is bringing this colorful decorating sense, continued and updated by her protege, Carleton Varney

“And all the products that we have here, from vintage furniture to antiques to fabrics to shoes to some of the beautiful dressing materials we have are all there for you if you want to bring color and magic back to your home,” Varney said.

He has served as the Greenbrier’s decorator for 53 years as the president and owner of Dorothy Draper & Co.

