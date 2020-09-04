Advertisement

Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap rainy day fund

Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap the state's rainy day fund.
Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap the state's rainy day fund.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Most new spending is on hold as the state deals with the impact of the pandemic, but education advocates say Virginia should consider using reserves to restore school funding.

This week, supporters of the Fund Our Schools Coalition donned rain gear for an online rally, encouraging lawmakers to use the state’s rainy day fund for education.

Chad Stewart is the manager of education policy and development at the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis.

“I would just point to the incredible need that we’re seeing from families and schools, really unprecedented needs at this time,” Stewart told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We save up our rainy day fund for a reason, for emergencies. And if there were ever a time to tap into it, now would be the time.”

The coalition is urging lawmakers to restore $500 million for programs they approved early this year, and $600 million to help schools respond to the continuing health emergency.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Galax

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jennie Leigh Parks.

News

Passions flare as criminal justice reforms advance in House

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Passions flared Thursday in the Virginia House of Delegates, as criminal justice reforms continued to advance. Republicans questioned the priorities of the Democratic majority, and Democrats defended changes they say are long overdue.

Local

Danville city leaders finalize deal with Caesars Entertainment to be the city’s casino operator

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Danville voters are just under two months away from voting, “yes or no,” to bring casino gaming to the city. With the questions surrounding the ceremony and how people might perceive it, Danville’s City manager says today was about information, and not an endorsement from the city.

News

Habitat House on The Move

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

A Musical Welcome for Rockbridge Students

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Blacksburg Transit Changes

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Special Edication Students Return to School

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Reforms Advance with Democratic Support

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Blacksburg Transit makes changes to allow for more space on buses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They are operating at full-service again.

News

Blacksburg businesses adjust since students arrive on campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Restaurant workers say they saw an increase in customers during move-in week but it’s since settled down.