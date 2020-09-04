Advertisement

Folks run “Miles for Music”

This is a "Miles for Music" t-shirt you can wear if you sign-up.
This is a "Miles for Music" t-shirt you can wear if you sign-up.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - This month, folks are running “Miles for Music.” The Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet are collaborating with other indoor music venues to host this virtual inaugural fundraiser.

“Miles for Music” celebrates the return of live music to our area.

You can sign up here for a virtual bike, walk or run to raise money for Virginia Children’s Theater, Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, and Blue Cow Arts.

“We’re not able to have concerts, we’re not able to have people in our building. We wanted a way to keep people engaged with live music and to raise some money for some great nonprofits,” Corrie Prater, Marketing and Sales for the Salem Civic Center, said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia adapts to pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Changes have been made to the organization's health and safety protocol.

Community

Berglund Center to hold semi-annual flea market outdoors

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The event is set for Saturday, October 10.

Local

Rockbridge Habitat house moves to its new home

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
A crane and trucks were at Rockbridge County High School to move a Habitat for Humanity home to its final location in a nearby housing development.

Local

Art for Arf show supports Rockbridge SPCA

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Friday's the opening night for the Art for Arf program. Participants got 10x10 canvasses from the Rockbridge Area SPCA to make whatever animal-featured artwork they were moved to make.

Latest News

Community

Lynchburg organizations deliver more aid to non-profits

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Eligible organizations could get grants worth up to $5,000.

The New Back-to-School

Washington and Lee University English for Speakers of Other Languages Program seeks gently used computers

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Washington and Lee English for Speakers of Other Languages Program and 50 Ways Rockbridge are reaching out via social media for gently used laptops and iPads that they can recondition and get to people who need access to equipment, but can’t afford it.

Community

Altavista names park after pioneering Black community member

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The park at Avondale Drive and 14th Street is now named John Moseley Memorial Park.

Local

Lexington’s Mayflower offered free drive-thru breakfast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The folks at The Mayflower care facility on Lexington’s Main Street were out early in the morning offering free breakfasts to whoever drove by, including first responders.

Religion

Convoy of Hope brings a load of meat for Clifton Forge church food pantries

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Clifton Forge churches received thousands of pounds of meat for their food pantries.

Community

Lexington Moose Riders sponsor dice ride Sunday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Lexington Moose Riders will be on the roads of Rockbridge County for a Dice Ride fundraiser starting at 9:30 Sunday morning to help support the lodge’s annual Veterans Dinner.