Folks run “Miles for Music”

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - This month, folks are running “Miles for Music.” The Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet are collaborating with other indoor music venues to host this virtual inaugural fundraiser.

“Miles for Music” celebrates the return of live music to our area.

You can sign up here for a virtual bike, walk or run to raise money for Virginia Children’s Theater, Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, and Blue Cow Arts.

“We’re not able to have concerts, we’re not able to have people in our building. We wanted a way to keep people engaged with live music and to raise some money for some great nonprofits,” Corrie Prater, Marketing and Sales for the Salem Civic Center, said.

