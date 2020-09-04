Hit-and-Run pedestrian accident sends person to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A person was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Salem Turnpike.

Roanoke police responded to the 3700 block of Salem Turnpike in Roanoke for reports of an accident at 6:13 p.m.

Authorities have blocked off the road and are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

