Hit-and-Run pedestrian accident sends person to hospital
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A person was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Salem Turnpike.
Roanoke police responded to the 3700 block of Salem Turnpike in Roanoke for reports of an accident at 6:13 p.m.
Authorities have blocked off the road and are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.
