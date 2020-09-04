Hometown Eats: Main Street Grill in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a brand new restaurant in Pulaski that has already gotten quite the following. Since opening on August 12, Main Street Grill has become a popular hangout spot for the locals.

Specializing in southern classics and dishes with a twist, the grill will have something for everyone.

“We felt the community needed a southern comfort food, and an extra choice,” said owner Brandy Frank. “Something that did breakfast all day.”

Frank had originally planned to open earlier in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced her to change that. Since opening a few weeks ago, the crowds have been packing in for some real good food.

At Main Street Grill, you’ll find items that many other places don’t serve. Take for example a chocolate gravy that’s been passed down in Frank’s husband’s family for generations. Butter, milk and cocoa all go into this best seller.

“It’s sweet, but its not overly sweet. Kind of taste like hot chocolate almost, and a buttermilk biscuit, homemade, with some chocolate on top, you’re not going to beat it,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

They’re also elevating the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich by coating the outside with frosted flakes.

Main Street Grill is located at 140 E Main St, Pulaski, VA 24301. Their phone number is (540) 980-1392.

If you’ve got a local restaurant Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.