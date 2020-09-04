Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Main Street Grill in Pulaski

Sausage gravy and biscuits
Sausage gravy and biscuits(WDBJ)
By Josh Birch
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a brand new restaurant in Pulaski that has already gotten quite the following. Since opening on August 12, Main Street Grill has become a popular hangout spot for the locals.

Specializing in southern classics and dishes with a twist, the grill will have something for everyone.

“We felt the community needed a southern comfort food, and an extra choice,” said owner Brandy Frank. “Something that did breakfast all day.”

Frank had originally planned to open earlier in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced her to change that. Since opening a few weeks ago, the crowds have been packing in for some real good food.

At Main Street Grill, you’ll find items that many other places don’t serve. Take for example a chocolate gravy that’s been passed down in Frank’s husband’s family for generations. Butter, milk and cocoa all go into this best seller.

“It’s sweet, but its not overly sweet. Kind of taste like hot chocolate almost, and a buttermilk biscuit, homemade, with some chocolate on top, you’re not going to beat it,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

They’re also elevating the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich by coating the outside with frosted flakes.

Main Street Grill is located at 140 E Main St, Pulaski, VA 24301. Their phone number is (540) 980-1392.

If you’ve got a local restaurant Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: 9-year-old starts own business during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
During a summer of firsts, 9-year-old Jamil Jones has been hard at work starting his own business.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats - Clutch Smoked Meats in Roanoke

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
Downtown Roanoke is home to a new restaurant that is making everything in house and smoking meats out back.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Due South BBQ in Christiansburg

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
There’s a spot in Christiansburg serving up mouth-watering barbecue that the locals and travelers can’t get enough of.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Canale’s Ham & BBQ in Roanoke

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
Canale’s Ham & BBQ has been open in Roanoke for a year, but for the most part, it has been kept a hidden secret just outside of Grandin Village.

Latest News

WDBJ

West Virginia State Fair hosts Taste of the Fair

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
When the West Virginia State Fair was cancelled, organizers didn’t want to leave their vendors in a lurch. So they’ve been having Taste of the Fair each Thursday through Sunday.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: The Tie Dyed Pig in Radford

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
If you’re searching for a unique and delicious restaurant that will have something for everyone, you’ve got to make a trip to the Tie Dyed Pig in Radford.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Pastel in Roanoke

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with international flair, you’ve got to check out Pastel in Roanoke.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
If your searching for home cooking that won’t break the bank, you’ve got to check out Good Karma Food on the Move in Buena Vista.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
For the past decade, people have been starting their day with Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Gertie’s Country Store in Vesuvius

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT
If you’re looking for great food that is off the beaten path a bit, you’ve got to check out Gertie’s Country Store in Versuvius.