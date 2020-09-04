Advertisement

Kroger workers protest for return of hazard pay

On Thursday, Kroger workers were outside of the Main St. shop protesting to get their hazard pay back.
On Thursday, Kroger workers were outside of the Main St. shop protesting to get their hazard pay back.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Thursday, Kroger workers were outside of the Main St. shop protesting to get their hazard pay back.

It’s part of UFCW Local 400′s plan to stage 18 simultaneous protests to reinstate hazard pay at Giant, Safeway and Kroger locations along the East Coast.

In April and May, employees got a $2.00 per hour increase and two bonuses totaling $500 for full-time employees and $350 for part-timers. Everything ended on June 18.

With Labor Day right around the corner, employees say it is important to be back out asking for that raise back.

“We are essential, we deserve that hazard pay as long as there is any remnants of this pandemic, we are still risking our lives to come in that door every day,” said shop steward Kristy Vance.

In a statement, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic Allison McGee said:

Our most urgent priority throughout this pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores, ecommerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.

We are proud of our dedicated associates who are on the frontlines, serving our customers when they need us most. Since March, we’ve invested over $830 million dollars to reward our associates (i.e., Appreciation Pay, Hero Bonus and Thank You Pay) and safeguard our associates and customers. We also recently thanked our associates with a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points.

We continue to listen to our associates and take steps to ensure their safety and well-being. We also continue to execute dozens of safety measures and provide support to our associates through benefits like paid emergency leave and our $15 million Helping Hands fund, which provides financial support to associates experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Life-Guard crew returns home, valuable lessons in tow

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Life-Guard 10 crew deployed to New Iberia in Louisiana, just east of the path of Hurricane Laura.

News

School Resource Officers focus on relationship building this school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
SRO's role isn't changing, but it is focused more on how to get to know the students, who are only in schools 2 days per week.

News

Hit-and-Run pedestrian accident sends person to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taia White
A person was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Salem Turnpike.

News

Missing woman found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taia White
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jennie Leigh Parks.

Latest News

News

Passions flare as criminal justice reforms advance in House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Passions flared Thursday in the Virginia House of Delegates, as criminal justice reforms continued to advance. Republicans questioned the priorities of the Democratic majority, and Democrats defended changes they say are long overdue.

News

Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap rainy day fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Most new spending is on hold as the state deals with the impact of the pandemic, but education advocates say Virginia should consider using reserves to restore school funding.

Local

Danville city leaders finalize deal with Caesars Entertainment to be the city’s casino operator

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Danville voters are just under two months away from voting, “yes or no,” to bring casino gaming to the city. With the questions surrounding the ceremony and how people might perceive it, Danville’s City manager says today was about information, and not an endorsement from the city.

News

Habitat House on The Move

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

A Musical Welcome for Rockbridge Students

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Blacksburg Transit Changes

Updated: 5 hours ago