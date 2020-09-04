Kroger workers protest for return of hazard pay

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Thursday, Kroger workers were outside of the Main St. shop protesting to get their hazard pay back.

It’s part of UFCW Local 400′s plan to stage 18 simultaneous protests to reinstate hazard pay at Giant, Safeway and Kroger locations along the East Coast.

In April and May, employees got a $2.00 per hour increase and two bonuses totaling $500 for full-time employees and $350 for part-timers. Everything ended on June 18.

With Labor Day right around the corner, employees say it is important to be back out asking for that raise back.

“We are essential, we deserve that hazard pay as long as there is any remnants of this pandemic, we are still risking our lives to come in that door every day,” said shop steward Kristy Vance.

In a statement, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic Allison McGee said:

Our most urgent priority throughout this pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores, ecommerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.

We are proud of our dedicated associates who are on the frontlines, serving our customers when they need us most. Since March, we’ve invested over $830 million dollars to reward our associates (i.e., Appreciation Pay, Hero Bonus and Thank You Pay) and safeguard our associates and customers. We also recently thanked our associates with a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points.

We continue to listen to our associates and take steps to ensure their safety and well-being. We also continue to execute dozens of safety measures and provide support to our associates through benefits like paid emergency leave and our $15 million Helping Hands fund, which provides financial support to associates experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.

