Life-Guard crew returns home, valuable lessons in tow

The Life-Guard 10 crew checks over their helicopter to start the day off in Louisiana.
The Life-Guard 10 crew checks over their helicopter to start the day off in Louisiana.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From lift off in Roanoke Friday, to touchdown back home on Wednesday, the crew members of Carilion’s Life-Guard 10 team spanned the east coast, swooping from Virginia down to Louisiana to help the victims of Hurricane Laura.

“You just never know, each day, what you’re going to deal with, said Flight Paramedic Scott Davis.

This wasn’t Davis’s first rodeo: he deployed to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence two years ago

“It was nice to have that experience before,” he said, “because I kinda had an idea what I was going into.”

And what the crew was going into was a marathon of preparation.

“So at the beginning of our shift, we’re making sure that the helicopter is good,” said Davis, “and we’re looking over all of our medical equipment to make sure we have everything we need.”

Fortunately, that preparation never turned into practice.

“It worked out that we weren’t needed, which was a blessing,” said Flight Nurse Kellie.

For Lavine, this deployment was a first.

“So a lot of it was kinda learning how the activation process goes,” she said “and how to deal with being a piece of a bigger picture.”

It turns out, it was a much bigger picture. Life-Guard 10 was just one of dozens of helicopter crews deployed to the area.With first responders coming from the around the country, it was an invaluable learning experience.

“We can kinda collaborate with them, get ideas from each other, share stories of how we operate,” said Scott Davis.

And most importantly for Kellie Lavine: the experience was a practice run, should disaster ever strike here at home.

“It was interesting to get to see the national response like that, in case we ever have anything in this area,” she said.

