Man shot by car owner after allegedly trying to break into car along Blue Ridge Parkway

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN Image)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, NC (WDBJ) - One man is in a hospital and another is being questioned after a shooting along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

National Park Service police and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the shooting that happened about 3 a.m. Friday near mile post 364.

Investigators say one person was allegedly trying to break into another person’s car, and was shot by the car owner, who then called 911.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital for injuries requiring surgery.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

