Multiple protests planned on Derby Day in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – A historic and unusual Derby weekend is on the horizon.

For the first time ever, the ‘Run for the Roses’ is taking place in September – with no fans in the stands at Churchhill Downs.

Officials in Louisville, however, are still preparing for big crowds.

Large protests are expected on Saturday, as activists from across the country gather in Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville police back in March.

The protest group ‘Until Freedom’ is set to talk Friday on the importance of continued protesting, even on Derby weekend. Meanwhile, fences are lined up all along Central Avenue, bordering all of Churchill Downs. That’s something that is pretty standard that they do every Derby weekend.

‘Until Freedom,’ however, says it’s all a bit too much. They say the money invested into these protection measures should have gone elsewhere. Cofounders asked the public to join their movement again on Saturday at South Central Park in Louisville.

“I would remind everyone listening that there have been 100 days of protesting. The first two days were difficult days. 98 days have been peaceful. All of the talk of looting, all of the talk of rioting, all of the talk of violence, it has not happened. And yet, we’re here today. And there are military tanks, armored vehicle behind me, there is a ridiculous fencing system,” said Pastor Timothy Findley, co-founder of the Justice & Freedom Coalition.

“As an outsider, when you visit another town, you pay attention closely to other things that people who live there may not see. They may not recognize. And the one thing that Until Freedom has taken note of, is the amount of resources that this city is spending, the taxpayer dollars, to try to quell the voices of non-violent protesters,” says Until Freedom organizer Tamika Mallory.

A route for tomorrow’s protest has not been planned yet, but the founders say that they will be going to places where they can be seen and heard.

