No fans allowed at UVA sporting events, family of athletes and coaches only

“The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons,” says the release by UVA
Cavman with fans at Scott Stadium (Source: WVIR)
Cavman with fans at Scott Stadium (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced on Friday that fans will not be allowed at sporting events this Fall, until further notice.

With current state guidelines limiting capacity to the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility, or one-thousand patrons, UVA will only allow family of student-athletes and coaches to attend.

The guidelines apply to all sports on Grounds, including football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and cross country.

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines for sports venues, attendance at UVA home competitions will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice. Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, the UVA athletics department will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

“We are excited that our student-athletes have the opportunity to return to competition soon, but unfortunately, we will have to do so without fans to start the season as we follow the state and local agency guidelines regarding the operation and capacity of our athletic venues,” said Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams.

“These are unprecedented times and we are thankful for the patience and continued support of everyone. I encourage everyone to follow our teams on the ACC Network and our other television partners, the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and our teams’ social media accounts.”

The capacity guidelines apply to all fall sports home competitions at Scott Stadium (football), Klöckner Stadium (men’s and women’s soccer), Turf Field (field hockey), Memorial Gymnasium (volleyball) and Panorama Farms (cross country).

