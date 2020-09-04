One more warm day before a taste of fall this weekend

Today’s the last really warm and muggy day across the region. The front moves through today with a few stray thunderstorms and then some big changes move in just in time for the Labor Day weekend. By Saturday an area of high pressure builds into the region which will give us beautiful sunny weather and low humidity levels for the holiday weekend. A few more storms return next week.

FRIDAY

The front finally pushes through Friday, though late in the day. Expect another warm and humid day ahead of the front passage with highs in the 80s. The front may trigger a few isolated showers in the afternoon. By the evening the surge of dry air moves in and will stick around for the entire Labor Day weekend!

A front moves through today triggering a few thunderstorms. (WDBJ)

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The Labor Day weekend looks phenomenal in terms of the weather. The cold front will have delivered drier, less humid air in time for outdoor activities. Campers will appreciate the cooler overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s. Storm chances appear very unlikely with mainly sunny conditions and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend. (WDBJ)

Here's a look at your beautiful Labor Day weekend forecast. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 4 areas for possible development through the next 5 days. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.