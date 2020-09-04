Advertisement

One more warm day before a taste of fall this weekend

Cooler weather moves in this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today’s the last really warm and muggy day across the region. The front moves through today with a few stray thunderstorms and then some big changes move in just in time for the Labor Day weekend. By Saturday an area of high pressure builds into the region which will give us beautiful sunny weather and low humidity levels for the holiday weekend. A few more storms return next week.

FRIDAY

The front finally pushes through Friday, though late in the day. Expect another warm and humid day ahead of the front passage with highs in the 80s. The front may trigger a few isolated showers in the afternoon. By the evening the surge of dry air moves in and will stick around for the entire Labor Day weekend!

A front moves through today triggering a few thunderstorms.
A front moves through today triggering a few thunderstorms.(WDBJ)

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The Labor Day weekend looks phenomenal in terms of the weather. The cold front will have delivered drier, less humid air in time for outdoor activities. Campers will appreciate the cooler overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s. Storm chances appear very unlikely with mainly sunny conditions and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend.
High pressure builds in for the weekend.(WDBJ)
Here's a look at your beautiful Labor Day weekend forecast.
Here's a look at your beautiful Labor Day weekend forecast.(WDBJ)

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 4 areas for possible development through the next 5 days. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.

The NHC continues to monitor 4 areas for possible development.
The NHC continues to monitor 4 areas for possible development.(WDBJ)

Latest News

Forecast

Friday September 4, Morning FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Once more really warm day with a few stray storms this afternoon.

Forecast

More summer weather before a taste of fall this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Hot and humid today with isolated strong storms possible.

Forecast

Thursday, September 3, Midday FastCast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms develop today and some storms could become strong.

Forecast

Thursday, September 3, Morning FastCast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:34 AM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

More summer heat and storms Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Hot and humid today with isolated strong storms possible.

Forecast

WDBJ7 Midday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday September 2, Morning FastCast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:26 AM EDT
Hot and humid weather returns with scattered thunderstorms.

News

Injured Clapper Rail found in Halifax county

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
The shorebird likely came in with the remnants of hurricane Laura.

Forecast

Temperatures heat up ahead of a late-week cold front

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Temperatures continue to heat up Wednesday with highs climbing to around 90° in spots.

Forecast

September 1 - Evening FastCast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT
|