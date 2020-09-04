Advertisement

Passions flare as criminal justice reforms advance in House

Passions flared Thursday as criminal justice reforms advanced in the House of Delegates
Passions flared Thursday as criminal justice reforms advanced in the House of Delegates(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richmond, Va. (WDBJ) - Passions flared Thursday in the Virginia House of Delegates, as criminal justice reforms continued to advance.

Republicans questioned the priorities of the Democratic majority, and Democrats defended changes they say are long overdue.

With more than a dozen reforms on the House calendar Thursday, Republicans took issue with a special session they say is now dominated by measures addressing the actions of police.

Republican Del. William Wampler III (R-Washington County) questioned their impact.

“The path we’ve set ourselves on this session is wrong,” Wampler said. “With few exceptions the bills I see on the calendar today aren’t going to make Virginia a better place. They’re not going to make better police. They’re not going to produce less crime in Virginia.”

House Majority Leader Delegate Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria) offered a passionate defense.

“I am sorry if it makes some people uncomfortable,” Herring said, “but the goal of this session is to heal, to makes us stronger, to help the police, to make them stronger.”

Republicans argued that major changes are being rushed without adequate review.

“We’re elected to make the tough decisions,” said Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach), “but we aren’t elected to make the wrong decisions.”

Democrats said they are long overdue.

“This is not a war against police,” said Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico County). “This is a war for justice.”

Democrats hold the majority in both chambers, so most of the criminal justice reforms are now headed toward final passage.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Galax

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jennie Leigh Parks.

News

Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap rainy day fund

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Most new spending is on hold as the state deals with the impact of the pandemic, but education advocates say Virginia should consider using reserves to restore school funding.

Local

Danville city leaders finalize deal with Caesars Entertainment to be the city’s casino operator

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Danville voters are just under two months away from voting, “yes or no,” to bring casino gaming to the city. With the questions surrounding the ceremony and how people might perceive it, Danville’s City manager says today was about information, and not an endorsement from the city.

News

Habitat House on The Move

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

A Musical Welcome for Rockbridge Students

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Blacksburg Transit Changes

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Special Edication Students Return to School

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Reforms Advance with Democratic Support

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Blacksburg Transit makes changes to allow for more space on buses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They are operating at full-service again.

News

Blacksburg businesses adjust since students arrive on campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Restaurant workers say they saw an increase in customers during move-in week but it’s since settled down.