Man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash near Rocky Knob

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Thursday.

The crash report came in around 2:30 p.m., indicating a two-vehicle crash near milepost 168 in Floyd.

One of the drivers was traveling south, crossing the center line and crashing head-on with a vehicle going north.

The driver of the first vehicle, 65-year-old Danny Shelton, of Meadows of Dan, died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was flown to a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

