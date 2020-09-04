Man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash near Rocky Knob
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Thursday.
The crash report came in around 2:30 p.m., indicating a two-vehicle crash near milepost 168 in Floyd.
One of the drivers was traveling south, crossing the center line and crashing head-on with a vehicle going north.
The driver of the first vehicle, 65-year-old Danny Shelton, of Meadows of Dan, died at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was flown to a hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.