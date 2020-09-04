Advertisement

Repairs on Danville’s Riverwalk Trail complete as crews pave walkway

Crews marked the end of a two-year process in Danville, laying down pavement on the River Trail. Now they hope their work will be able to take whatever is thrown at it next.
Danville Riverwalk Repairs
Danville Riverwalk Repairs(WDBJ7)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The remnants of Hurricane Michael hit Danville in 2018, causing major flooding throughout the city, and it cut the 13-mile Riverwalk trail in half by washing away a connecting footbridge.

“That was a crazy year; Hurricane Michael wasn’t the first big storm we had here, but it kind of put the nail in the coffin,” said Russell Carter with Danville Parks and Recreation.

Coming from that hasn’t been easy for the city.

“This has been a long project, it’s been a lot of paperwork, a lot of I’s a lot of T’s,” said Carter.

Early this year, crews installed a new footbridge to connect the two halves of the trail and Friday, they completed the final step, replacing the gravel with pavement.

Carter says they’ve made improvements to help the trail withstand its future fights with nature.

“Took the time to make sure the bridge is wider, more sturdy, the trail actually cut a better path, we were able to study the river and how it reacted in different flooding events,” said Carter.

It’s cost $500,000 to repair and improve the trail and the city hopes to have all that reimbursed by FEMA.

Chip and Jill Hayes have seen it transform through the process.

“We have watched it change from people just fishing along the bank to tearing it up, leveling it out and putting the bridge in; it’s been neat,” said Hayes.

Now they’re eager to cross the bridge and explore on the other side.

