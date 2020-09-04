Advertisement

Roanoke City Schools introduces ‘Smart Music’ to music curriculum

By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A bow glides along the strings in the empty auditorium of John P Fishwick Middle School Friday morning.

“Karen, turn your camera on sweet pea,” said Michelle Smith- Johnson, to one of her students, virtually.

Smith-Johnson is the orchestra director for Fishwick Middle.

“Give me a thumbs up if you’re set and ready to go.”

Class is very much in session.

“And we talk through assignments, have daily discussion, use technique everyday, and echo back and forth,” said Smith-Johnson.

A program called Smart Music helps with this. The school system bough a subscription for it, for the first time this year.

“We’re able to continue instruction, we’re able to still do the same things as if we were in person, it’s self guided for the student, it’s very intuitive. and once you get the hang of a couple of tools you’re right there and ready to go.”

Music may sound a little different through a set of computer speakers, but it’s still being played.

The hope is that the challenging parts will soon get figured out in person. And the auditorium, will once again have a full audience.

“Yeah we’ll pick up from where we left off and we’ll be altogether and it will be great,” said Smith-Johnson.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Virtual Learning During COVID-19 For Music Classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Virtual Learning During COVID-19 For Music Classes

VOD Recording

Concours D'Elegance At The Greenbrier

Updated: 1 hours ago
Concours D'Elegance At The Greenbrier

News

Tree sitters mark two-year anniversary of pipeline protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Tree sitters who oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline continue to block the path of the project in Montgomery County. Their protest will be two years old on Saturday.

VOD Recording

First Month Of Virtual Learning Complete At Henry County Public Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
First Month Of Virtual Learning Complete At Henry County Public Schools

Latest News

VOD Recording

Senator Kaine Addresses USPS Delay Concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senator Kaine Addresses USPS Delay Concerns

VOD Recording

Tree Sitters Near Two-Year Anniversary

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tree Sitters Near Two-Year Anniversary

VOD Recording

Police Back To Villages At Garst Creek

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police Back To Villages At Garst Creek

VOD Recording

COVID-19 Cases More Than Double On Virginia Tech's Campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Cases More Than Double On Virginia Tech's Campus

VOD Recording

Salem Miles For Music

Updated: 2 hours ago
Salem Miles For Music

News

Mentor Groups And COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports