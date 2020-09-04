Advertisement

Roanoke College allowing students to choose between home and campus for Fall 2020 residency

Students who are not currently on-campus are welcome to return to residence halls during the two day period of September 11-12
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - As the pandemic concerns continue, Roanoke College is allowing their Maroons to make the choice regarding their attendance on-campus for the current semester.

In an announcement to the school’s community on Friday, President Mike Maxey outlined a list of guidelines for resuming educational operations in accordance with the Virginia Department of Health’s approval.

The protocols being followed for Fall 2020 are as follows when it comes to on-campus instruction:

1. All classes will continue to be offered online, at their same times

2. Students who are not currently on-campus are welcome to return to residence halls during the two day period of September 11-12.

3. All faculty will continue online instruction, with the option to combine on-campus and virtual demonstrations at their discretion

4. Every student can choose whether to utilize on-campus housing or not. Those currently on-campus are able to leave and go home.

5. Financial information regarding the choice to be housed in residence halls can be found here.

6. Synchronous class sessions for September 11 are now canceled to allow students extra time to travel without missing class. The remainder of the academic calendar will not be adjusted.

Further details about academics can be found here.

Guidelines around COVID-19 testing and expectations for Fall 2020 at Roanoke College can be accessed here.

