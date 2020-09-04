Senator Kaine holds virtual discussion with Virginians on impacts of USPS delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine met with Virginians’ virtually to talk about concerns over the current USPS delays.

Kaine spoke to residents from Heathsville, Virginia Beach, Bristow, Midlothian, Richmond, Afton, Charlottesville, Ashburn, Stuart, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Fairfax. Many of their concerns varied from medication delivery complications to voting issues.

The senator recently signed a letter demanding answers from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the operational changes that have caused serious delays for postal customers in Virginia

During the virtual discussion, Kaine encouraged more people to speak out on the issues they face.

“What we need to do is to guarantee the continuity of post office operations for a whole series of reasons, the election is just one, topics you’ve written into me about cover everything from medications to receive your social security checks and other very important items,” said Senator Kane.

Kaine says his next steps are to vocally persuade other legislators to also write to the Postmaster General.

The legislative session resumes Tuesday, September 8. To read the entire letter sent to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy regarding USPS changes click here.

