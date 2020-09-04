Virginia State Police issues SENIOR ALERT for man missing out of Maryland

(WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man missing out of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The police department is looking for 74-year-old Ellsworth Scott, a Black man weighing around 170 pounds and standing 5-feet-6-inches.

Scott has brown eyes and is bald. He was last reported seen September 3 around 7 p.m. at his home on 23rd Parkway in Temple Hills, Maryland. At the time, he was wearing glasses, a long-sleeve burgundy shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Adidas shoes.

Scott was seen leaving his home in a blue 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia registration UYP8387. Police don’t know where he was headed.

Scott suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police

If you have information on Scott’s whereabouts, contact the Prince George’s County, Maryland Police Department at 301-352-1200.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.