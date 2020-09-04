Advertisement

Virginia State Police issues SENIOR ALERT for man missing out of Maryland

A senior alert was issued for 74-year-old Ellsworth Scott.
A senior alert was issued for 74-year-old Ellsworth Scott.(Virginia State Police)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man missing out of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The police department is looking for 74-year-old Ellsworth Scott, a Black man weighing around 170 pounds and standing 5-feet-6-inches.

Scott has brown eyes and is bald. He was last reported seen September 3 around 7 p.m. at his home on 23rd Parkway in Temple Hills, Maryland. At the time, he was wearing glasses, a long-sleeve burgundy shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Adidas shoes.

Scott was seen leaving his home in a blue 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia registration UYP8387. Police don’t know where he was headed.

Scott suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police

If you have information on Scott’s whereabouts, contact the Prince George’s County, Maryland Police Department at 301-352-1200.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 4, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Businesses Adjust During the Pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Lexington Man Collects More Than 4,500 Salt and Pepper Shakers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Carilion Lifeguard Helps with Hurricane Recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Kroger Workers Protest for Hazard Pay

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Virginia Tech Town Hall Addresses Community Concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Main Street Grill in Pulaski

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
There’s a brand new restaurant in Pulaski that has already gotten quite the following.

The New Back-to-School

Better Business Bureau warns of internet threats and cyberbullying as students spend more time online this school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Kids 12-17 years old spend 6-9 hours a day online.

Forecast

Friday, September 4, Morning FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Once more really warm day with a few stray storms this afternoon.

Safety

Life-Guard crew returns home, valuable lessons in tow

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Life-Guard 10 crew deployed to New Iberia in Louisiana, just east of the path of Hurricane Laura.