Police looking for suspect after explosives found at Roanoke Co. apartments Monday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke County Police, crews that include S.W.A.T. team members are executing a search warrant Friday at the Villages at Garst Creek apartments after explosives were found in a safe Monday.

Police say they are looking for a male who frequents the apartment where a functional IED was recovered; it’s not his home. His name hasn’t been released, but police say they have dealt with him in the past.

Charges are likely to include manufacture and possession of explosive material, according to police.

After maintenance staff located the safe around 2 p.m. Monday, further analysis that it contained explosives that could have been cobbled together from fireworks. Investigators believe someone could have been trying to put those together with other materials that were found in the safe to make a bomb.

One person was briefly detained after the incident, but was released.

There is no present threat to the public, according to police.

