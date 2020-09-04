Advertisement

University of Lynchburg set to resume in-person classes Monday

A student walks across campus at the University of Lynchburg.
A student walks across campus at the University of Lynchburg.
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg plans to resume in-person and hybrid classes Monday, Sept. 7.

As of Friday, Sept 4., there are 26 active positive cases among the student population, down from a high of 46 a week ago, according to the university. 103 students are in quarantine or isolation, down from 125 earlier in the week. There is only one active positive case among faculty and staff.

“I am so encouraged by the efforts of our students, faculty, and staff over these past two weeks,” President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar said. “If you have been following our daily status reports on the web, you know that we are doing well in managing COVID-19 on campus. Thus far, our decision to stay the course and remain on campus is working, and I am pleased that we will return to in-person and hybrid classes on Monday.”

Morrison-Shetlar said doing “the things that we know are the right thing to do for our community on and off campus” contributed to the decline in active cases — wearing masks, physically distancing, hand-washing, checking one’s temperatures twice a day, and staying on campus.

“To continue on this forward trajectory, we need to continue to be actively vigilant in our approach and not become complacent,” she said.

Adjustments to Alert Level 2 as of Sept. 7, per University of Lynchburg:

Alert Level 2 continues to be defined as three or more active positive cases on campus. The following protocols will be in effect as of Sept. 7:

  • Classes will again be delivered in person, hybrid, or online. Fluctuations in caseload (the number of positive cases, quarantines, and isolations being managed by Student Health) may require a temporary move to online delivery of classes.
  • Residential facilities will remain open.
  • Students will be allowed one guest per resident present up to a 10-person maximum for gatherings in residential spaces, yards, porches, decks, etc. Outside (off-campus) visitors  are not permitted in any residential spaces. Failure to follow this protocol may be cause for disciplinary action, including possible removal from campus.
  • Outside visitors to campus are permitted; wearing of masks or face coverings and physical distancing are mandatory.
  • In-person campus dining will resume.
  • Masks or face coverings must be worn inside any University building and outdoors. Exceptions are permitted only when exercising alone, actively eating, and when a student is in their own residence room.
  • Students are urged to limit travel away from campus.
  • Students are encouraged to be outside on campus; wearing of masks or face coverings and physical distancing are mandatory.
  • Athletics and student organization programming will be permitted with strict physical distancing and mask protocols enforced. Activities will be supervised by trained staff.
  • Indoor recreation facilities — Drysdale fitness, Turner fitness, and Turner gym — will operate on regular schedules with safety guidelines in place as outlined in the COVID-19 Reopening Plan. Scheduled use of Wake Field House is permitted under the supervision of non-student staff as outlined in the COVID-19 Reopening Plan.

