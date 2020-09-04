UVA Adds 11th Game To Football Schedule

Charlottesville, Va. (WDBJ) -Thursday UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall hinted that his team could possibly add an 11th opponent to this fall’s schedule and that has now come to fruition.

The Cavaliers have announced that they’ll face FCS foe Abilene Christian in Charlottesville on November 21st. It will be Abilene Christian’s first ever game against an ACC opponent. The game will mark the end of a four game homestand for the Hoos.

