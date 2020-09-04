Advertisement

Virginia COVID hospitalizations down; Radford moves up on hotspot list

There are 77 active cases, officials say.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 124,779 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, September 4, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 123,668 reported Thursday, a 1,111-case increase, which is a slightly smaller increase than the 1,126 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

5,520 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Friday are considered “probable.”

The city of Radford, a hot spot lately because of a spike in cases, jumped from 527 cases Thursday to 550 cases as of Friday. It sits at number four on the New York Times hotspot list as far as cases per resident, based on Thursday’s count. It was number five Thursday.

Montgomery County is seeing a spike in numbers, with 106 new positive cases from Thursday to Friday, from 660 to 766.

Virginia Tech’s now-daily COVID-19 dashboard indicates a total of 416 positive cases since mid-August, with 238 of those diagnosed since Monday. The cumulative positive tests are 3.7 percent of the campus test results.

Click here for all the statewide numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,662 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,652 reported Thursday.

1,634,308 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.8 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.7 percent reported Thursday.

1,101 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,130 reported Wednesday. 15,492 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

