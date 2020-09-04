Advertisement

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind reports first positive COVID-19 case

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind has reported that a VSDB employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter to parents from the school, the exposure did not occur on the VSDB campus and it has been confirmed that the individual had no interactions and was not in close proximity to any student. There was also very limited interactions with any other employee. The employee who tested positive was last on campus for part of the day on Monday, Aug. 31.

The school said in the letter that it will remain open during this time.

VSDB will continue to follow the VSDB Mitigation Health and Instructional Plans and work with the Staunton-Augusta Health Department to identify any employee who may have been in contact with the affected employee.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No fans allowed at UVA sporting events, family of athletes and coaches only

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mike Shiers
"The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons," says the release by UVA

Economy

Roanoke Times to lay off 20 percent of unionized newsroom staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Management began notifying affected employees Thursday afternoon.

News

Roanoke College allowing students to choose between home and campus for Fall 2020 residency

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Students who are not currently on-campus are welcome to return to residence halls during the two day period of September 11-12

Weather Wise Guy

Birds, bugs and other small things detected on radar Friday migrating south

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Birds or bugs detected on radar Friday afternoon making their way south for the winter.

Latest News

Kenmar Drive Fire-Martinsville

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Cause not determined for fire that destroyed Martinsville home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
No injuries were reported.

News

Man killed in Blue Ridge Parkway crash near Rocky Knob

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The driver of a second vehicle was flown to a local hospital.

Consumer

Danville warns about utility payment scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The caller falsely claims to be with the utility department and threatens to disconnect service within 30 minutes if the customer doesn’t immediately pay toward their bill.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced.

Education

University of Lynchburg set to resume in-person classes Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Friday, Sept 4., there are 26 active positive cases among the student population, down from a high of 46 a week ago.