Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind reports first positive COVID-19 case

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind has reported that a VSDB employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter to parents from the school, the exposure did not occur on the VSDB campus and it has been confirmed that the individual had no interactions and was not in close proximity to any student. There was also very limited interactions with any other employee. The employee who tested positive was last on campus for part of the day on Monday, Aug. 31.

The school said in the letter that it will remain open during this time.

VSDB will continue to follow the VSDB Mitigation Health and Instructional Plans and work with the Staunton-Augusta Health Department to identify any employee who may have been in contact with the affected employee.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.