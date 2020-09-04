Advertisement

Wildlife center hosts online auction so you can help animals from home

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center hosts first online auction thanks to support from the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center hosts first online auction to help animals like this Red-Tailed Hawk named Tuskegee.
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center hosts first online auction to help animals like this Red-Tailed Hawk named Tuskegee.(Janay Reece | WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wildlife lovers, there is a way for you to donate and help your favorite Virginia animals from home.

Roanoke Valley SPCA is helping the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke by hosting their first digital auction. The auction will be in place of the center’s “Night Owl on The Town” gala, which was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denise Hayes, the CEO of Roanoke Valley SPCA, said the event is vital in raising funds to help the center care for native wildlife.

“There are so many more animals in our community from the raptors to the other mammals that need help, and they are really the experts at helping to provide veterinary care, rehabilitation, and then finally release those animals back into their homeland,” said Hayes.

The online auction will include a variety of things like art work and jewelry. To view more items on the auction list click here or visit the Virginia Wildlife Center’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dorothy Draper Home At The Greenbrier

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Dorothy Draper Home At The Greenbrier

News

"Night Owl on The Town"

Updated: 25 minutes ago
"Night Owl on The Town"

News

Senator Kaine holds virtual discussion with Virginians on impacts of USPS delays

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Janay Reece
Senator Tim Kaine met with Virginians' virtually to talk about concerns over the current USPS delays.

News

Riverwalk Trail Repairs Complete

Updated: 43 minutes ago
WDBJ7 Kendall Davis reports

News

Repairs on Danville’s Riverwalk Trail complete as crews pave walkway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Crews marked the end of a two-year process in Danville, laying down pavement on the River Trail. Now they hope their work will be able to take whatever is thrown at it next.

Latest News

News

Police looking for suspect after explosives found at Roanoke Co. apartments Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The safe was found by maintenance staff at around 2 p.m. Monday

Community

Folks run “Miles for Music”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
You can sign up for a virtual ride, walk or run to raise money for the arts.

Community

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia adapts to pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Changes have been made to the organization's health and safety protocol.

News

No fans allowed at UVA sporting events, family of athletes and coaches only

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Shiers
"The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons," says the release by UVA

Coronavirus

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind reports first positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind has reported that a VSDB employee has tested positive for COVID-19.