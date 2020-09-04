Wildlife center hosts online auction so you can help animals from home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wildlife lovers, there is a way for you to donate and help your favorite Virginia animals from home.

Roanoke Valley SPCA is helping the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke by hosting their first digital auction. The auction will be in place of the center’s “Night Owl on The Town” gala, which was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denise Hayes, the CEO of Roanoke Valley SPCA, said the event is vital in raising funds to help the center care for native wildlife.

“There are so many more animals in our community from the raptors to the other mammals that need help, and they are really the experts at helping to provide veterinary care, rehabilitation, and then finally release those animals back into their homeland,” said Hayes.

The online auction will include a variety of things like art work and jewelry. To view more items on the auction list click here or visit the Virginia Wildlife Center’s Facebook page.

