Comfortable and dry through the holiday weekend.

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The Labor Day weekend looks phenomenal in terms of the weather. High pressure will continue to bring drier, less humid air through the weekend. Highs likely in the 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend. (WDBJ)

Holiday weekend forecast (Grey)

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 4 areas for possible development through the next 5 days. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.