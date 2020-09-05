Comfortable and dry through the holiday weekend.
Comfortable weather lingers through the holiday.
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
The Labor Day weekend looks phenomenal in terms of the weather. High pressure will continue to bring drier, less humid air through the weekend. Highs likely in the 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.
TROPICS
The hurricane season is certainly an active one. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 4 areas for possible development through the next 5 days. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.