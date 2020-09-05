Advertisement

Hospitalizations, percentage of positive tests drop in Virginia

(Graytv)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 125,727 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday, September 5, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 124,779 reported Friday, a 948-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,111 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

5,536 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Saturday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,677 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,662 reported Friday.

1,652,020 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.7 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.8 percent reported Friday.

1,098 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,101 reported Friday. 15,636 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 5, 2020

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Pet Stories: Ricky

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Crime

Man charged with murder after double shooting in Franklin County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The investigation led to the arrest of Forrest Christopher Fielder, 58, of Chatham.

Crime

Man in custody after robbery at Roanoke 7-Eleven

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
Police say it happened Saturday morning just before 5:00 at 1701 9th Street.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday AM Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Two people taken to hospital after being hit by driver in Roanoke

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech COVID-19 cases more than double in a week, businesses prepare for holiday weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Campus coronavirus cases have more than doubled since Sunday. According to Friday’s update on the COVID-19 Dashboard, the school is reporting 238 new cases with 416 positive tests since Aug. 16.

News

Spanish Newscast September 4

Updated: 13 hours ago
Spanish Newscast September 4

Education

Roanoke City Schools introduces ‘Smart Music’ to music curriculum

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Smart Music is a tool to help students play pieces of music with varying levels of difficulty, from home.

VOD Recording

Virtual Learning During COVID-19 For Music Classes

Updated: 15 hours ago
Virtual Learning During COVID-19 For Music Classes