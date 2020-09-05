Advertisement

Man charged with murder after double shooting in Franklin County

(WHSV)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead and a woman is in a hospital after a shooting in Franklin County.

An investigation led to the arrest of Forrest Christopher Fielder, 58, of Chatham.

Fielder is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A 911 call came in just after midnight Saturday morning from a home on Burton Lake Rd. in Chatham.

The sheriff’s office says the caller reported receiving a call about the shooting at the home of the female victim on Barbour Ln. in Franklin County.

About 12:15 a.m., deputies arrived at the home on Barbour Ln. and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home.

The male victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. The woman was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and is an isolated incident with no further threat to the public, according to investigators.

