Man charged with murder after double shooting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead and a woman is in a hospital after a shooting in Franklin County.

An investigation led to the arrest of Forrest Christopher Fielder, 58, of Chatham.

Fielder is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A 911 call came in just after midnight Saturday morning from a home on Burton Lake Rd. in Chatham.

The sheriff’s office says the caller reported receiving a call about the shooting at the home of the female victim on Barbour Ln. in Franklin County.

About 12:15 a.m., deputies arrived at the home on Barbour Ln. and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home.

The male victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. The woman was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and is an isolated incident with no further threat to the public, according to investigators.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.