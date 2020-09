ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in custody after allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store in Roanoke.

Police say it happened Saturday morning just before 5:00 at 1701 9th Street.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. He is in jail.

No hostages were held in the store.

This is a developing story; stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

