Two victims taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle along Williamson Rd. NE in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2300 block of Williamson Street is closed to traffic until further notice Friday after two people were hit by a vehicle near Ace Hardware and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials received a call reporting two people had been hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. A woman is in critical condition. A man is in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, according to Roanoke Police.

Investigators are at both the scene and hospital at this time.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.