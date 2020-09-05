Advertisement

Two victims taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle along Williamson Rd. NE in Roanoke

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2300 block of Williamson Street is closed to traffic until further notice Friday after two people were hit by a vehicle near Ace Hardware and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials received a call reporting two people had been hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. A woman is in critical condition. A man is in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, according to Roanoke Police.

Investigators are at both the scene and hospital at this time.

