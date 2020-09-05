Virginia Tech COVID-19 cases more than double in a week, businesses prepare for holiday weekend

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Labor Day holiday weekend is now underway, but with that comes a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases at Virginia Tech.

Campus cases have more than doubled since Sunday. According to Friday’s update on the COVID-19 Dashboard, the school is reporting 238 new cases with 416 positive tests since Aug. 16.

While the surge may be concerning, the school and health district director have reported that this was expected and planned for and should soon drop off.

With the latest batch of testing, 1,204 tests were done since Sunday with a 19.8 percent positivity rate. The school is reporting 966 negative tests this round at an 80.2 percent rate.

“A single number may not capture how a community is faring in COVID-19,” said university spokesman Mark Owczarski.

In President Tim Sands’ town hall on Thursday, he addressed this topic, saying they weigh things like hospital and isolation space, and whether these cases are spreading off campus.

“That’s so important,” Owczarski said. “If we have cases here we need to make sure they stay here because we have the capacity and the space to contain it here.”

Owczarski said the school is able to manage the cases they currently have. He said on Friday, 84 students were in isolation and that there are 172 rooms available. Still, there is more than half of capacity available.

Sands said on Thursday that the school will not move online unless some of these other factors change.

Across Main St. at Cabo Fish Taco, the restaurant is preparing for a holiday weekend rush.

General Manager Mike Harper said they’re going to continue all the best practices they have been implementing for the past six months.

“Especially we’re taking things very seriously because of the students being back, the town ordinance has been passed, so we’re trying to abide by all of that and doing everything we can to keep people apart,” Harper said.

Many tables have been removed from the inside of the restaurant. It has taken advantage of some parking spaces and outdoor tables, but those can fill up quickly. Cabo Fish Taco has a text message waiting and delivery system to let people know exactly when their tables and/or food is available to eliminate lines.

“It’s just a lot of little things that we do to minimize the crowd inside to make sure it stays outside the building,” Harper said.

Harper said it’s concerning to see the increase in cases and he wants to see the numbers go down. He doesn’t want the students to be sent home.

“We do our part to keep everything safe, we can’t really control anything outside of that,” Harper said.

Later Friday evening, Schiffert Health Center announced testing will be available on Labor Day for walk-ins due to a demand for COVID-19 tests. Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Students are being asked to not travel this holiday weekend to continue to keep the COVID-19 cases within the campus community and to not spread it outside of that.

On Tuesday, the school’s dashboard will be updated daily now that it has the tools and resources necessary to do so.

