BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews responded to the 1000 block of Nininger Place around 8:45 p.m. Saturday for a house fire that left no injuries.

According to Bedford Fire, the ranch-style house was found with flames throughout the building before being brought under control shortly before 9:45 p.m.

The fire is still under investigation. A cause has yet to be determined.

