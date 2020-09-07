Last of the sunny, dry days Tuesday before midweek changes arrive

What an amazing end to the three day weekend. It has been months since we’ve had a full weekend with no measurable rainfall. After clear skies tonight, it looks like Tuesday will offer a few more clouds later in the afternoon as a low pressure system develops off the east coast. We can’t totally rule out a stray shower late in the day, but don’t count on it. We turn unsettled by midweek with clouds and scattered showers returning.

TUESDAY

Very subtle weather changes are expected during the daylight hours Tuesday. We begin the day with sunny skies and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon, skies turn partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. It will be a bit on the muggy side once again but the region should remain rain-free for one more day.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

A low pressure system off the coast will deliver a low-level easterly component to the wind and bring moisture off the Atlantic into the region in the form of increased humidity and available water to help produce off and on showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Any storms that develop could have high rainfall rates. Temperatures will be increasing both during the day and at night. Highs reach the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Showers and storm chances increase by the middle of the week. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We’ll watch for a cutoff low in the Midwest that will eventually get picked up by an approaching front arriving over the weekend. Until that front moves through early Sunday, look for muggy weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. By Sunday, we should get a notable drop in humidity and temperatures.

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 2 areas for possible development through the next 5 days not including Tropical Depression #18 and now Tropical Storm Paulette. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.

Paulette and Rene will remain at sea for at least the next 5-7 days. (WDBJ)

It has been 24 years since a major hurricane (CAT 3+) made landfall along the east coast. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts takes a look back at Hurricane Fran in the Weather Wise Guy Podcast.