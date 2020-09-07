Advertisement

Buena Vista celebrates Labor Day with few remaining events

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a different sort of Labor Day.

In past years, it was busy downtown on Labor Day, with the parade marching through town, but this year the roads are empty as the parade was canceled.

Around the corner, the lineup for fire department barbeque chicken was long, with firefighters delivering dinners directly to the car in drive-thru service.

“Buena Vista and Covington have for years both had great Labor Day events, and we’ll get back to that next year I hope,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-25th District). “I think it’s more urgent right now for people to stay healthy, to do the best they can to defeat, to prevent the spread of this virus.”

The festivities were a 50-year tradition in the town.

Fireworks from Glen Maury Park went ahead at 9 p.m.

