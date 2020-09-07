Advertisement

Busy summer season wraps up at Smith Mountain Lake

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many folks enjoyed the last bit of the holiday weekend out on the water.

At Gills Creek Marina, the boats were rocking as families filled up for a day of fun Monday.

“It’s a great way to wrap up the summer,” Boater Jason Moss said.

Moss and his family come to Smith Mountain Lake almost every Saturday from Greensboro, North Carolina to escape.

“We love to come up here because it is a beautiful lake, it is clean water, great scenery, it’s a chance for us to come up here and enjoy the outdoors,” Moss said.

More people seem to be taking advantage of this beauty this season.

“It’s been very busy. I think the season started early, as early as late April or middle of April,” Sea Tow Captain Lee Adkins said.

Three Sea Tow boats responded to calls throughout the holiday weekend.

“Yeah I think we have seen a lot more people; I know on Saturday it was very busy and yesterday it was very busy,” Adkins said.

This season Sea Tow has received about twice as many calls compared to previous years, co-owner Nancy Ellett said.

“We have been running three boats almost every weekend every day,” Ellett said.

They don’t expect things to slow down all that much after Labor Day.

“I think people are going to boat into October because if the weather stays nice it’s something they can do,” Ellett said.

Visitors like Moss said they’ll be back floating out along the lake as long as they can this year.

